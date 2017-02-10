Sri Lanka to take urgent measures to ...

Sri Lanka to take urgent measures to fill the shortage of Anesthetists

Feb 25, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says steps will be taken in future to meet the shortage of Anesthetists in the country. The President made this announcement at the inauguration of the 12th SAARC Association of Anesthesiologists meeting alongside its 33rd Annual Academic Congress held Friday evening at the Nelum Pokuna Theater.

Chicago, IL

