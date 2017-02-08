Sri Lanka to seek additional time to ...

Sri Lanka to seek additional time to investigate war crimes

Sri Lanka promised the UN in 2015 to investigate the estimated 65,000 missing peoples from the civil war with the Tamil Tigers. Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera communicated that the government would seek an extension at the next UN human rights session that begins at the end of this month.

