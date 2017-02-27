Sri Lanka: Tamil protest targets embassies in Colombo, demands ultimatums at Geneva
Giving more time and space to Sri Lankan State at the Human Rights Council in Geneva will only worsen the structural genocide in the North-East, they said. The international community should realise the futile exercise of expecting results from Colombo through a co-sponsored process, which has gravely failed to de-militarise the North-East since the joint USA-Sri Lanka resolution was passed in September 2015, they said.
