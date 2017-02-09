Sri Lanka: Tamil Lawyers Oppose Any Extention of Time Given to Sri...

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- STATEMENT BY THE TAMIL LAWYERS FORUM Tamil people, especially the victims and their representatives oppose any extension of time given to Sri Lankan Government to fulfil it's commitment to UN Human Rights Council on accountability beyond the March 2017 deadline. They urge Sri Lanka to be referred to UN General Assembly with recommendation to refer to the UN Security Council to be forwarded to the International Criminal Court or to create an ad-hoc International Criminal Tribunal on Sri Lanka.

