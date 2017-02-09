Sri Lanka: Tamil Lawyers Oppose Any Extention of Time Given to Sri...
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- STATEMENT BY THE TAMIL LAWYERS FORUM Tamil people, especially the victims and their representatives oppose any extension of time given to Sri Lankan Government to fulfil it's commitment to UN Human Rights Council on accountability beyond the March 2017 deadline. They urge Sri Lanka to be referred to UN General Assembly with recommendation to refer to the UN Security Council to be forwarded to the International Criminal Court or to create an ad-hoc International Criminal Tribunal on Sri Lanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC