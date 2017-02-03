Sri Lanka reiterates commitment to op...

Sri Lanka reiterates commitment to open government principles

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 06, Washington, DC: Sri Lanka reiterating its commitment to implement Open Government principles, has submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the 75-nation Open Government Partnership to its Washington based Secretariat. Sri Lanka's Ambassador in the U.S. Prasad Kariyawasam submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the OGP to the Chief Executive Officer of the Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan at a meeting on February 1 in Washington DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC