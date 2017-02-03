Sri Lanka reiterates commitment to open government principles
Feb 06, Washington, DC: Sri Lanka reiterating its commitment to implement Open Government principles, has submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the 75-nation Open Government Partnership to its Washington based Secretariat. Sri Lanka's Ambassador in the U.S. Prasad Kariyawasam submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the OGP to the Chief Executive Officer of the Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan at a meeting on February 1 in Washington DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC