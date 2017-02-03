Sri Lanka reiterates commitment to open government principles

Feb 06, Washington, DC: Sri Lanka reiterating its commitment to implement Open Government principles, has submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the 75-nation Open Government Partnership to its Washington based Secretariat. Sri Lanka's Ambassador in the U.S. Prasad Kariyawasam submitted the National Action Plan of Sri Lanka for the OGP to the Chief Executive Officer of the Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan at a meeting on February 1 in Washington DC.

