Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickramasinghe schemes next phase of structural genocide of Trincomalee

1 hr ago Read more: TamilNet Newswire

In the meantime, SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is trying to create competition between India and China to strike a trade agreement involving the occupied capital of the nation of Eezham Tamils. Lands with varieties of Ka'ndal mangroves up to 2 km in distance from the coastline of China Bay are to be leased out in the first phase, the sources say.

