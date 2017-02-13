Sri Lanka Prime Minister leaves for A...

Sri Lanka Prime Minister leaves for Australia today on a four-day official visit

Feb 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe leaves for Australia today for a four-day official visit on a special invitation extended to him by the government of Australia. The Prime Minister's visit will also signify the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

