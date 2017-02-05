Sri Lanka president slams rivals, vow...

Sri Lanka president slams rivals, vows reconciliation

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The China Post

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena Saturday slammed critics of his ethnic reconciliation plan as the country emerges from a decadeslong ethnic war that claimed over 100,000 lives. Sirisena marked the Indian Ocean island's 69th anniversary of independence from Britain with a promise of ethnic unity despite opposition from hard-line nationalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC