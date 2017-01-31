Sri Lanka President says government w...

Sri Lanka President says government will take country forward in unity despite criticisms

20 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the objective of his government is to take the country forward, together with all people despite criticism and allegations. Speaking at a ceremony to vest the new Out Patients Department and the ward complex built at the Kalavanchikudi Base Hospital in Batticaloa, with the public today , the President said the government is committed to strengthen the reconciliation in a way that the country is not divided.

Chicago, IL

