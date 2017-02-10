Sri Lanka President calls for action against officials responsible for damaging environment

Feb 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena says following inquiries action will be taken to punish government officials responsible for damaging the environment. Addressing the opening of the 'Haritha Sihinaya' educational and environmental exhibition held in Kurunegala today, the President said many new facts regarding the soil excavation racket in Divulapitiya have come to light and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau should be held responsible for the controversial removal of earth.

