Sri Lanka President calls for action against officials responsible for damaging environment
Feb 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena says following inquiries action will be taken to punish government officials responsible for damaging the environment. Addressing the opening of the 'Haritha Sihinaya' educational and environmental exhibition held in Kurunegala today, the President said many new facts regarding the soil excavation racket in Divulapitiya have come to light and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau should be held responsible for the controversial removal of earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC