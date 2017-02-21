Sri Lanka: Popular Tamil Eelam singer SG Shanthan passes away
The singer, known for his unique high-pitch singing of liberation songs, has recorded more than 250 Tamil Eelam songs and at least 350 devotional songs. One of his initial Tamil Eelam songs, 'Intha ma'n engka'lin chontha ma'n' sung 26 years ago, is still used as slogan by the people demanding de-militarisation of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.
