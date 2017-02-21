Sri Lanka Police say no interest in hunting Sri Lankan asylum seekers who sheltered Snowden

Feb 26, Colombo: Sri Lankan police have formally denied hunting Sri Lankan asylum seekers who sheltered the American whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong. Police had said that they had no interest in the two Sri Lankan men, both asylum-seekers, who in 2013 had helped the former US National Security Agency contractor evade authorities in Hong Kong, according to an AFP report.

