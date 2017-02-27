Sri Lanka police denies hunting Lanka...

Sri Lanka police denies hunting Lankans who sheltered Snowden1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: India.com

Colombo, Feb 26 Sri Lanka police today denied hunting down two of its nationals who provided shelter to US whistle blower and fugitive Edward Snowden during his stay in Hong Kong. A release from the police spokesman Priyantha Jayakodi said the police categorically denied placing them under surveillance or initiating any other investigation against the duo, who are seeking asylum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC