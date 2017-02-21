Sri Lanka police arrest military pers...

Sri Lanka police arrest military personnel in connection with murder of journalist

The Free Media Movement of Sri Lanka said [press release, in Sinhala] that the those arrested for were responsible for Wickrematunge's death and the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr. Wickrematunge was known for critiquing the government as part of his duties and an editor for a local newspaper.

