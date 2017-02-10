Sri Lanka Participates at SATTE Trave...

Sri Lanka Participates at SATTE Travel Exhibition in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, Colombo: Forty seven Sri Lankan companies, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and Sri Lankan Airlines participated at the South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange 2017 which is one of the largest travel and tourism exhibitions held in India. Galadari Hotel, Hilton Hotel, Kingsbury Hotel, Jet Wing Travels Ltd., Aitken Spence Travels, Walkers Tours Ltd. and B.O.C Travels were also among the participants at this key event, held in New Delhi from 15th to 17th of February 2017.

