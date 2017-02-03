Sri Lanka Navy ship SLNS Samudura lea...

Sri Lanka Navy ship SLNS Samudura leaves for Pakistan to take part in multi-nation naval exercise

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel, SLNS Samudura left for Pakistan from the Port of Colombo Friday evening to take part in the multi-nation Naval Exercise 'AMAN' in Pakistan. SLNS Samudura is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Karachi on 09th February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC