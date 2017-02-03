Sri Lanka Navy ship SLNS Samudura leaves for Pakistan to take part in multi-nation naval exercise
Feb 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel, SLNS Samudura left for Pakistan from the Port of Colombo Friday evening to take part in the multi-nation Naval Exercise 'AMAN' in Pakistan. SLNS Samudura is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Karachi on 09th February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC