Sri Lanka Navy earns over US$ 20 million from OBST Operations
Feb 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has earned the over US$ 20 million to-date, since taking over the duty of facilitating On-board Security Teams 15 months ago. The duty undertaken was an extension of maritime security operations in which the Navy got actively involved in keeping island waters safe and secure for maritime commons and freedom of navigation.
