Sri Lanka Navy arrests five Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Feb 02

Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday has arrested five Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A Naval Patrol Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command, arrested 5 Indian fishermen along with their fishing trawler poaching in the seas off Delft yesterday , the Navy said.

