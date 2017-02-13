Sri Lanka national security think tank analyzes security implications of large scale foreign proj...
Feb 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national security think tank, Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka along with policy makers have examined the security implications of large scale foreign direct investment projects and presence of foreign workers. The INSSSL, in its first "Threat Lens" - a closed round table discussion held on Friday at the Ministry of Defense with the participation of a number of high level government officials, scholars and policy makers has discussed the "Large Scale Foreign Projects and Security Implications in South Asia".
