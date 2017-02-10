Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa's reman...

Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa's remand extended until March 6

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa who was arrested and remanded over misuse of state property. MP Weerawansa is accused of causing a loss of more than 91 million rupees to the Government by deploying 45 vehicles obtained on a rental basis for the State Engineering Corporation for political and private activities during his tenure as Housing and Engineering Services Minister of the previous UPFA government of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC