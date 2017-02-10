Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa's remand extended until March 6

Feb 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa who was arrested and remanded over misuse of state property. MP Weerawansa is accused of causing a loss of more than 91 million rupees to the Government by deploying 45 vehicles obtained on a rental basis for the State Engineering Corporation for political and private activities during his tenure as Housing and Engineering Services Minister of the previous UPFA government of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

