Sri Lanka, Maldives explore ways to further strengthen friendly relationship and bilateral ties
Feb 09, Male: Sri Lanka and the Maldives today agreed to further broaden and strengthen the friendly relationship and the bilateral ties between the two Indian Ocean island nations. Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who is on a two-day official visit to the Maldives to attend the Third Session of the Joint Commission between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, called on the Malidivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, this afternoon, at the President's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC