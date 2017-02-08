Sri Lanka, Maldives explore ways to further strengthen friendly relationship and bilateral ties

Feb 09, Male: Sri Lanka and the Maldives today agreed to further broaden and strengthen the friendly relationship and the bilateral ties between the two Indian Ocean island nations. Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who is on a two-day official visit to the Maldives to attend the Third Session of the Joint Commission between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, called on the Malidivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, this afternoon, at the President's Office.

