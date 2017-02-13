Sri Lanka launches tender to develop ...

Sri Lanka launches tender to develop natural gas site in Mannar Basin

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged. Sri Lanka produces no oil and is dependent on imports but Cairn India Ltd discovered gas in the area in 2011.

Chicago, IL

