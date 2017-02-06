Sri Lanka, Korea celebrate thriving e...

Sri Lanka, Korea celebrate thriving economic ties

Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

The Sri Lankan Embassy on Friday marked the 69th anniversary of independence from colonial Britain as well as thriving ties with Korea officially extending to 40 years. The reception at Millennium Seoul Hilton drew dignitaries from both countries, including Kang Ho-in, Korean minister of land, infrastructure and transport, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Sri Lankan minister of disaster management, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Sri Lankan minister of public administration and management, and Chandrani Bandara, Sri Lankan minister of women and child affairs.

