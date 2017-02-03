Sri Lanka government seeks journalists' view for an independent media commission
Feb 05, Colombo: Following the enactment of the Right to Information Act on February 03, the Sri Lankan government will promptly establish an independent media commission, Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka said. Speaking to media in Kandy after meeting with Chief Prelate of Asgiri Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera, Minister Karunathilaka said there is a request from the public to setup an independent media commission.
