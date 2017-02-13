Sri Lanka government prioritizes achieving zero hunger and zero undernutrition

Feb 14, Colombo: Concluding a three-day mission to Sri Lanka, the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme , Ertharin Cousin, joined government, civil society, the private sector, academia and the UN community in the launch of the National Strategic Review on Food Security and Nutrition - Towards Zero Hunger. National Strategic Review on Food Security and Nutrition will help shape and inform the country's ongoing efforts to achieve the second Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger.

