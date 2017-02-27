Sri Lanka, Germany student exchange p...

Sri Lanka, Germany student exchange program advocates closer people to people cooperation

Mar 01, Colombo: Sri Lankan Ambassador to Germany Karunatilaka Amunugama recently hosted a group of exchange students from Sri Lanka for a luncheon at his residence. During the luncheon the Ambassador on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government thanked the German school, Gymnasium Isernhagen for the support extended by them to conduct an exchange program between Sri Lankan students and German students since 2007.

