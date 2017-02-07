Sri Lanka Foreign Minister to visit Saudi Arabia

Feb 08, Riyadh: Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Azmi Thassim on Saturday said he was making extensive arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera to the Kingdom. "It's going to be a remarkable visit, since the foreign minister's talks will focus on how best the two countries can cooperate with each other in working toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020," Arab News quoted the ambassador as saying.

