Sri Lanka Foreign Minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Feb 08, Riyadh: Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Azmi Thassim on Saturday said he was making extensive arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera to the Kingdom. "It's going to be a remarkable visit, since the foreign minister's talks will focus on how best the two countries can cooperate with each other in working toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020," Arab News quoted the ambassador as saying.
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
