Sri Lanka Foreign Minister leaves for Geneva to attend 34th UNHRC session

Feb 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera accompanied by a 5-member delegation left the island today to take part in the 34th UN Human Rights Council sessions in Geneva, Switzerland. Minister Samaraweera and the Sri Lankan delegation which includes National List MP Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne are expected to request the UNHRC to give an extension of another 18 to 24 months to implement the consensus resolution adopted at the 30th session in October 2015.

Chicago, IL

