Sri Lanka eyes China free trade deal ...

Sri Lanka eyes China free trade deal this year, PM to visit in May

Yesterday

Sri Lanka aims to finalise a free trade agreement with China this year and the country's prime minister will visit Beijing in May, the Sri Lankan ambassador said on Saturday, amid rising concern in the South Asian nation about Chinese investment. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses reporters at a hotel in Beijing, China April 9, 2016.

