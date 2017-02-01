Sri Lanka, Ethiopia conclude agreements in economic, political sectors strengthening bilateral ties

Feb 02, Addis Ababa: Ethiopia and Sri Lanka on Wednesday signed two agreements that will enable them to cooperate in political and economic affairs strengthening bilateral relations. Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who is presently in Ethiopia in connection with the African Union Summit, and his Ethiopian Counter Part Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu signed the agreements following bilateral discussions on trade and economics.

