Sri Lanka envoy seeks compatriots' support for Saudi authorities to implement Vision 2030

Feb 13, Riyadh: Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Azmi Thassim has urged the Sri Lankan community in the Kingdom to cooperate with Saudi authorities to implement Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020. Speaking at Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day celebrations organized by the Sri Lanka Cultural Forum in Dammam on Friday, the Ambassador urged the Sri Lankan community in the Eastern Province, to contribute to the progress and development of the Kingdom, and to build a better Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

