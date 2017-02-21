Sri Lanka detains migrants bound for ...

Sri Lanka detains migrants bound for New Zealand5 min ago

Sri Lanka today arrested 18 people suspected of trying to leave the country illegally for New Zealand, a navy spokesman said. A joint team of navy and police officers took the men into custody during a pre-dawn operation outside Colombo as they tried to board a fishing trawler, spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge said.

