Sri Lanka Customs nab man attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs. 2.4 million

Feb 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake have arrested a Sri Lankan man who was attempting to smuggle out gold worth Rs 2.4 million. A Customs official said the 30-year-old suspect, a resident of Wattala, was arrested when he attempted to smuggle 32 gold biscuits worth Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.