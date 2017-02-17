Sri Lanka consumer protection agency raids traders selling rice above MRP
Feb 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka's consumer protection agency, Consumer Affairs Authority has carried out instant raids island wide to nab errant traders selling rice at increased prices. The CAA teams have carried out over 4,000 raids island wide out since the government gazetted the Maximum Retail Prices for imported and local rice.
