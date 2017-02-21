Sri Lanka: Chemical weapon in KLIA and cluster bomb in Vanni

As the question comes how the chemical weapon came to Malaysia, AFP cited 'Sri Lankan' Terrorism Professor Rohan Gunaratna stationed in Singapore saying that North Korea has previously used diplomatic pouches to smuggle items. The IC, its media and terrorism research outfits, miserably failing in international investigation on how the cluster bomb had reached genocidal Sri Lanka and was deployed against Tamil civilian masses herded into a zone in Vanni in a war upheld by a bandwagon, could only make a poor show on the current crime committed at KLIA, commented Tamil political observers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.