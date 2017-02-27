Sri Lanka Central Bank's workshop on Sustainable Finance today

Feb 28, Colombo: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, jointly with the Sustainable Banking Network managed by the International Finance Corporation , a member of the World Bank Group, has made arrangements to conduct a Workshop on "Sustainable Finance" The first workshop on Sustainable Finance will be held on Tuesday, February 28 at the John Exter International Conference Hall of the Central Bank in Colombo with the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena as the Chief Guest and the Keynote Speaker. At the beginning of 2017, the Central Bank announced the monetary and financial sector policies for 2017 and beyond.

