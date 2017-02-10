Sri Lanka calls new tenders for petroleum resources development in M2 block of Mannar Basin
Feb 12, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is calling new tenders for development of petroleum resources in M2 block of Mannar Basin that was offered to Cairn Lanka for exploration earlier. The government is inviting expressions of interest for partners to undertake the appraisal and development of gas discoveries and prospects in the 2,924-sq km offshore block M2, Mannar Basin, the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat announced last week.
