Sri Lanka calls new tenders for petro...

Sri Lanka calls new tenders for petroleum resources development in M2 block of Mannar Basin

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 12, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is calling new tenders for development of petroleum resources in M2 block of Mannar Basin that was offered to Cairn Lanka for exploration earlier. The government is inviting expressions of interest for partners to undertake the appraisal and development of gas discoveries and prospects in the 2,924-sq km offshore block M2, Mannar Basin, the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat announced last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC