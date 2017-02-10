Sri Lanka calls for more private sector initiated partnerships to invest in the country
Feb 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka is moving away from taxpayer-funded Public Private Partnerships , which has been the norm, and switching to privately funded PPPs, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said. "Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is calling for more private sector initiated PPPs rather than PPPs from Sri Lankan taxpayer's money," Minister Bathiudeen said addressing the Asia Pacific Business Forum that opened in Dhaka on 8 February.
