Sri Lanka boosts scientific cooperati...

Sri Lanka boosts scientific cooperation with CERN

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 10, Colombo: An International Cooperation Agreement to enhance scientific cooperation in High Energy Physics between the scientific community of Sri Lanka and the European Organization for Nuclear Research , was signed in Geneva on Wednesday . Minister of Science, Technology & Research, Susil Premajayantha and the Director for International Relations of CERN, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC