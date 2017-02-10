Sri Lanka arrests soldiers over journ...

Sri Lanka arrests soldiers over journalist's abduction during war

Sri Lankan police arrested an army officer and two soldiers on Saturday over the alleged abduction, assault and illegal detention of a leading journalist in 2008 during the war against separatist rebels, the police said. The island nation saw abductions and killings of high-profile journalists and rights defenders during the final months of the war that ended with the defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists in May 2009.

