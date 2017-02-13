Sri Lanka arrests more than 1200 tri forces deserters
Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb.14 : Sri Lanka Police and the Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police have confirmed conducting island-wide raids to arrest tri forces personnel who have deserted the the nation's defence forces. The Colombo Page web site quoted the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense and military spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne, as saying in a statement that over 1200 tri forces personnel who had been considered to be Absent Without Official Leave have been arrested till February 13, 2017 from midnight December 31, 2016.
