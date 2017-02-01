Sri Lanka arrest astrologer who predi...

Sri Lanka arrest astrologer who predicted president's death

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - An astrologer who made several predictions that Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena would die has been arrested, police said Wednesday. Most Sri Lankans follow astrologers' advice, and the suspect, Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni, is a former navy sailor convicted of attempting to assassinate India's then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1987.

