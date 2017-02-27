Sri Lanka and Seychelles to cooperate...

Sri Lanka and Seychelles to cooperate on combating drug smuggling

Feb 28, Colombo: President of Seychelles, Danny Faure praised President Maithripala Sirisena's campaign against illegal drugs and said his country would extend fullest cooperation to Sri Lanka's endeavor to stop drugs and narcotics smuggling. The visiting President of Seychelles Danny Faure called on President Sirisena at the President's Official Residence on Monday and discussed the whole range of bilateral relations, especially close cooperation in tourism, fisheries and agriculture.

