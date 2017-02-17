South and Central Asia: Sri Lanka Nat...

South and Central Asia: Sri Lanka National Day Reception

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: State Department

Thank you, Ambassador Kariyawasam, for that kind introduction, and for all the great work that you've done during your tenure as Ambassador in Washington to strengthen the ties between our two countries. It's my great honor to be here tonight to celebrate Sri Lanka's National Day with such a fine gathering of friends and colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC