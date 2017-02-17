South and Central Asia: Sri Lanka National Day Reception
Thank you, Ambassador Kariyawasam, for that kind introduction, and for all the great work that you've done during your tenure as Ambassador in Washington to strengthen the ties between our two countries. It's my great honor to be here tonight to celebrate Sri Lanka's National Day with such a fine gathering of friends and colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC