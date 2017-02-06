SLC wanted more time to consider proposals

SLC was compelled to vote against the ICC's proposed financial model because of procedural problems with how the new structure was presented to the ICC board, according to the Sri Lanka board's president, Thilanga Sumathipala. The BCCI and SLC were the only boards to vote against the new draft constitution, which effectively represents a partial rollback of the Big Three's governance and financial policies ushered in in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cricketer International.