Refugees who sheltered Snowden now live in fear in Hong Kong

Three asylum seeker families who sheltered US whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013 say they are living in fear because of reports that Sri Lankan police officials have been in Hong Kong trying to search for them. "I very scared, maybe they can arrest me," said Supun Kellapatha, a Sri Lankan asylum seeker who gave up his family's bed for Snowden.

