Queen congratulates Sri Lanka on 69th Independence Day

Feb 03, Colombo: The Queen Elizabeth II of England has sent a congratulatory message to Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on the occasion of the country's 69th National Independence Day. "It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency Maithripala Sirisena my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Sri Lanka in the coming year.

Chicago, IL

