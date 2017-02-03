President Mukherjee wishes on 69th anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka
New Delhi, Feb 3 : President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on the eve of the 69th Anniversary of their Independence . In a message to Maithripala Sirisena, the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the President has said, On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, it gives me immense pleasure to extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 69th Anniversary of your Independence.
