Political influence prevents relocating illegally built Hindu Kovil in Nilaweli tourism zone
Feb 05, Colombo: Political influence has prevented the relocation of a Hindu Kovil built without permission in the Nilaweli tourism zone in Trincomalee, according to a government official. Government Agent of Trincomalee M.A.A. Pushpakumara says although it has been instructed to move the Hindu Kovil built in the Kamburupitiya area in the tourism zone and an alternate land has been provided, influence of some politicians is preventing the relocation.
