Political influence prevents relocati...

Political influence prevents relocating illegally built Hindu Kovil in Nilaweli tourism zone

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 05, Colombo: Political influence has prevented the relocation of a Hindu Kovil built without permission in the Nilaweli tourism zone in Trincomalee, according to a government official. Government Agent of Trincomalee M.A.A. Pushpakumara says although it has been instructed to move the Hindu Kovil built in the Kamburupitiya area in the tourism zone and an alternate land has been provided, influence of some politicians is preventing the relocation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC