PM Lee hopes Singapore-Sri Lanka free trade deal can wrap up in 2017

SINGAPORE: The Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement will hopefully be completed this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Saturday . Mr Lee expressed his hopes in a post stating he had dinner with Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

